NC Zoo Holding Job Fair Tuesday

ASHEBORO, NC - If you love the North Carolina Zoo and need a job, then you'll be thrilled to hear the zoo is hiring for the 2018 season.
The zoo will hold a job fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stedman Education Building located next to the North America entrance.
RELATED: Here Are 5 Reasons To Visit The NC Zoo
Full and part-time positions available include:
- Transportation Drivers
- Environmental Services
- Admissions Cashiers/Gate Attendants
- Guest Educators
- Park Security
- Air Hike/Paddleboat Operators
- Special Attraction Cashiers
- Restaurant and Catering Opportunities through SSA
- Retail and Membership Sales Opportunities through NC Zoo Society
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work weekends and holidays. A high-school diploma or GED is preferred.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs