WFMY
Close

NC Zoo Holding Job Fair Tuesday

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:29 PM. EST February 05, 2018

ASHEBORO, NC - If you love the North Carolina Zoo and need a job, then you'll be thrilled to hear the zoo is hiring for the 2018 season. 

The zoo will hold a job fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stedman Education Building located next to the North America entrance. 

RELATED: Here Are 5 Reasons To Visit The NC Zoo

Full and part-time positions available include:

  • Transportation Drivers
  • Environmental Services
  • Admissions Cashiers/Gate Attendants
  • Guest Educators
  • Park Security
  • Air Hike/Paddleboat Operators
  • Special Attraction Cashiers
  • Restaurant and Catering Opportunities through SSA
  • Retail and Membership Sales Opportunities through NC Zoo Society

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work weekends and holidays. A high-school diploma or GED is preferred.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories