NC Zoo Holding Job Fair Tuesday

ASHEBORO, NC - If you love the North Carolina Zoo and need a job, then you'll be thrilled to hear the zoo is hiring for the 2018 season.

The zoo will hold a job fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stedman Education Building located next to the North America entrance.

RELATED: Here Are 5 Reasons To Visit The NC Zoo

Full and part-time positions available include:

Transportation Drivers

Environmental Services

Admissions Cashiers/Gate Attendants

Guest Educators

Park Security

Air Hike/Paddleboat Operators

Special Attraction Cashiers

Restaurant and Catering Opportunities through SSA

Retail and Membership Sales Opportunities through NC Zoo Society

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work weekends and holidays. A high-school diploma or GED is preferred.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY