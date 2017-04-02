NC Zoo Holds Annual Egg-Stravaganza For Animals

ASHEBORO, NC - As Easter is approaching the North Carolina Zoo held an 'eggcelent' way to celebrate!
Saturday and Sunday the zoo fed some of their animals a special papier-mâché egg with treats inside. The eggs are made by zoo volunteers.
According to the zoo, the 'Egg-Stravaganza' is part of their mission to provide mental and physical stimulation for the animals.
