NC Zoo Holds Annual Egg-Stravaganza For Animals

It’s #ThrowbackThursday . We’ve cracked open a memory from Eggstravaganza in 2010 when a younger Batir stole an egg from her mom, Tonga. Courtesy: NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, NC - As Easter is approaching the North Carolina Zoo held an 'eggcelent' way to celebrate!

Saturday and Sunday the zoo fed some of their animals a special papier-mâché egg with treats inside. The eggs are made by zoo volunteers.

We just missed the Easter bunny at the nc zoo, but the gorillas haven't found their eggs yet. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/dfCgY2XLm9 — AJ Hunt (@SpikeyHairProd) April 2, 2017

According to the zoo, the 'Egg-Stravaganza' is part of their mission to provide mental and physical stimulation for the animals.

Copyright 2017 WFMY