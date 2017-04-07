NCAA Champs UNC Signing Autographs At Dick's Sporting Goods In Greensboro

WFMY
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NCAA Men's Basketball Champs are coming to town! 

Tar Heel seniors Nate Britt, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Kanler Coker, and Stilman White will sign autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Greensboro on Saturday, April 8! 

You'll need a wristband to get an autograph. Fans can get in line for their wristbands as early as 9 a.m. The national champs will be there from 2-4 p.m. 

WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods, Wendover Place Shopping Center, 1208 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro

TIME: Players will be there from 2-4 p.m. 

 


