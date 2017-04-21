NCA&T Students Fight Back Against Violent Crime

On Friday, NCA&T students called a community forum against violence to talk about solutions to cutting down crime and what they can do to help keep each other safe. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police are investigating three deadly shootings that all happened within 24 hours.

The most recent happened on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Now, students there are standing up to violence -- trying to make their school a safer place.

Police say 25-year-old Vic Kimeko James was shot and killed on campus Thursday night.

He was not a student and the details on what happened are still fuzzy but police found his body inside a car in the parking lot of Pride Hall.

On Friday, students called a community forum against violence to talk about solutions to cutting down crime and what they can do to help keep each other safe.

Some students told WFMY News 2 they were scared walking to class Friday because the gunman is still on the loose!

“It makes me very cautious,” said sophomore Nepri James. “You really have to watch your surroundings and watch who you interact with. I could've been walking out to go to my car when all that happened.”

“It's just getting wild out here,” said freshman Niles Brooks. “I don't know. We got to stay alert.”

During the community forum, students talked about different ways to work with police and the university to ensure their safety.

Freshman Kepri James says it's important for students to establish better relationships with police and get more involved in the community.

“Greensboro is starting to get a little out of control,” said James. “I'm trying to figure out exactly what needs to be done to prevent stuff like this from happening not just on our campus but in the Greensboro community all together.”

“I just want to be safe. I try to make sure my home is safe and when I come home I'm safe. When I walk outside I want to be safe. That's all I'm worried about,” said freshman Jocelyn Eason. “And I'm concerned that everybody else is safe as well. This is in just my home but everybody else's as well.”

Both the NC A&T State University Campus Police and the Greensboro Police Department are investigating the homicide that happened on campus.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or text badboyz to 274637.

Officials do not have sufficient information to determine if any of the three recent homicides are related.





© 2017 WFMY-TV