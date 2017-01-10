NCDOT Crews to Work Non-Stop Until All Triad Roads Cleared

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say the warmer temperatures are definitely helping their efforts to clear snow and ice off the Triad roadways. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC – Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say the warmer temperatures are definitely helping their efforts to clear snow and ice off the Triad roadways.

Since Friday night, NCDOT workers have been out plowing county roads across the Triad.

The interstates and highways are all clear.

Brad Wall with the NCDOT says about 90% of all the county roads in the Triad are also clear.

Their plan is to keep working throughout the night and even in to the morning if that's what it takes to get it all done.

"Since Sunday, we have been focused on the secondary roads,” said Wall. “That's what we are focusing on entirely today. With the temperatures above freezing, we expect to get to every road before we conclude our operations."

Some folks living on roads kept by the county have been wondering why their roads are not getting cleared as quickly.

But Wall says crews are working as hard as they can.

“We told them yesterday when they came in Tuesday morning to be prepared to stay until we got the roads clean,” said Wall. “We knew we were going to have above freezing temperatures and even overnight tonight.

So we will be here until we get it done now.”

Division 7 of the NCDOT covers 5 counties across the Triad.

Wall says they don't operate the same as city crews, who work 12 hour split shifts.

Instead, the NCDOT puts all their employees to work at the same time.

Wall says they continue working as long as they can until the temperatures drop below a certain point where the plowing and salting is no longer effective.

NCDOT Division 7 is responsible for plowing almost 6,000 miles of roadways.

They have more than 140 snow plow trucks, plus another 120 contracted trucks.

In comparison, Greensboro has 41 snow plows.

Winston-Salem has 25 snow plows and the City of High Point has 14.

At the time of this report, NCDOT crews are still out plowing county roads that have not yet been cleared.

Wall says fatigue is really starting to set in for some employees.

“We were definitely fatigued at the end of the day Saturday. Yes, you have to manage that,” said Wall. “You have to make sure that fatigue doesn't become a safety issue.”

Wall says their plan is to have 100 percent of county roads cleared by the time they go home on Tuesday.

The NCDOT is no longer advising people to completely stay off the roads.’

But if you are going to drive, make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

