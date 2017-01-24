NCDOT Fixing Large Sinkhole On NC-268 In Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. -- NCDOT crews are fixing a big sinkhole on NC-268 Business West in Elkin.
This is near the Wilkes and Surry County line. NCDOT Public Information Officer David Uchiyama says the hole formed Tuesday morning and crews should have the road fixed tonight.
NCDOT says the hole was around 10 feet by 12 feet and around 4 feet deep. The road is blocked in both directions for crews to work.
Uchiyama says the sinkhole was most likely caused by a leak in a drainage pipe underneath the road.
NCDOT says no one was hurt and no cars were damaged because of the hole.
