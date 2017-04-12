NCIS: Firefighters clear apartment of bomb-making materials, find 'nothing of concern'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- After hours checking an apartment for possible bomb-making materials, firefighters found nothing indicating those types of items were inside the home.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) asked for the help of the Newport News Fire Department in determining if the materials were inside a unit at Boston Cove Apartment Homes. The complex is located in the 800 block of Forrest Dr.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said police officers received a call to provide support to the fire department at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

NCIS spokesman Ed Buice told 13News Now the case involved a sailor. Buice provided this update late in the afternoon:

We had received information that bomb making materials were allegedly in the home. Out of an abundance of caution the Newport News Police bomb squad was notified and responded to the scene.

Nothing of concern was found in the home and NCIS, the FBI and other responding agencies have left the scene. The Newport News Fire Department will handle any further investigation.

Boston Cove Apartment Homes was evacuated for much of the day Wednesday.

Because of the situation, buses from Newport News Public Schools dropped off students at Forrest Drive and Purlieu Drive. Parents had the option to pick up their children there or at school.

