NC's Flu Death Total Climbs to 165; 17 New Deaths Confirmed

An emergency department sign. (Photo: MJFelt / Thinkstock, MJFelt)

17 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, a number that was half as many as the previous week but still high enough to mark the fifth-straight week of double-digit deaths.

The deaths happened between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 and brought the state's total deaths this flu season to 165 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 34 people in the state died, a season worst.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 there were 20 deaths and 21 people died from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. A few North Carolina schools had closed temporarily because of the flu outbreak.

The flu season begins on Oct. 1.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY