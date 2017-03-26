NCSHP Trooper Involved in Shooting in Davie County After Chase

Cop Car I (Photo: Lumigraphics, (c) Lumigraphics)

DAVIE COUNTY, NC - A Trooper was involved in a shooting in Davie County Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Highway Patrol says the shooting happened near U.S. 64 and Peter Hairston Road.

A Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in Iredell County but the driver failed to stop, according to Highway Patrol. The chase continued into Davie County and ended with an armed confrontation between the driver and troopers.

The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

It's not clear if the driver was armed.

Highway 64 is expected to reopen around 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFMY