Northeast Guilford Middle Evacuated, Power Out at Northeast High

Guilford County Schools Director of Communications Wanda Mobley confirmed a car accident in the area knocked out power at Northeast Guilford Middle School and Northeast Guilford High School Thursday morning.

Smoke from an HVAC unit stemming from the outage caused Northeast Middle to be evacuated. Mobley says the report came in around 7 a.m. Duke Energy is working on restoring power in the area.

Parents of students at both schools have been notified and lunch arrangements are being made in case power isn't restored in time.

