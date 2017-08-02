Neighbors Fight Violence With Kindness in High Point

The sound of song filled the streets as volunteers went door-to-door Wednesday with a simple message -- to spread love in the same neighborhood where violence has taken over. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC – Neighbors in High Point are taking back their city, one act of kindness at a time.

The sound of song filled the streets as volunteers went door-to-door Wednesday with a simple message -- to spread love in the same neighborhood where violence has taken over.

Jerry Malloy with Love Thy Neighbor Ministries says the goal is to fight violence with kindness.

“We just want them to know that we love them,” said Malloy. “That's the first start of healing our communities from drugs and violence.”

The wave of violence started last Monday when 35-year-old Alphonso Macer Jr. was murdered.

The next night, seven people were shot after a memorial in his honor.

Then, a 20-year-old was shot and killed in a drive by shooting early Wednesday morning.

All three crimes remain unsolved.

“The drugs are already running rampant. The violence is already running rampant,” said Malloy.

“We can't change that overnight. It's going to take time.

High Point City Councilwoman Cynthia Davis says she's working on a solution to cut down crime by trying to bring in more jobs.

“If we are providing good quality job so that mom and dad only have to work one job, it allows them to be parents.”

Wednesday's march was hosted by ‘Love Thy Neighbor Ministries,’ a new organization aimed at moving the community in a positive direction by providing resources for people in need.

So far this year, 13 people have been killed in High Point, almost twice as many as last year’s total of seven.

© 2017 WFMY-TV