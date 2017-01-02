Neighbors Rally Behind Family After House Fire In Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. -- A "welcome" sign peaks out beneath the rubble from a house the Hyatt family used to call home.

"It's hard. Especially when you see everything you've worked for and everything else is gone," Michael Hyatt said.

The Hyatt's house and all their belongings were burned in a fire on Wednesday.

But their community is helping them put their lives back together, by donating items they lost in the fire.

When Sharon Carpenter heard about the fire she knew she had to do something. Carpenter owns Art's Town and Country, a convenience store less than a mile down the street from the Hyatt's house.

"11 months after we bought the store we had a fire that destroyed everything," She explained. "So we know what it's like."

Carpenter told her friends and customers that she was collecting clothes, toiletries, kitchen appliances and furniture for the family.

She says hundreds of people have already dropped off donations.

The Hyatt's say that the kindness of their neighbors is giving them hope for the New Year.

"That's the good thing about living in a small town," Michael said. "We stick together."

Donations can be dropped off at Art's Town and Country, Amanda's Salon or the Liberty Fire Department.

