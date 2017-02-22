New Blue Alert System Aims To Protect The Public, Officers

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

RALEIGH, NC – A new alert system can help find suspects who have hurt or viciously attacked law enforcement officers.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has implemented the N.C. Blue Alert system, which will issue an alert with descriptions of the suspect as well as any information that could help find them.

The information will then be put out on the radio, TV stations, Department of Transportation message boards on highways, and terminals and monitors at all retail locations of the N.C. Education Lottery.

“This Blue Alert system is intended to aid in swiftly apprehending a dangerous suspect and doing so safely,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “I am delighted that we have this new system. It is an excellent way to ask for the public’s help in providing leads to help law enforcement locate the assailant, as well as keeping the public safe from danger.”

In order to initiate a Blue Alert, police departments, sheriffs’ offices and other law enforcement offices must have information that can help find the suspect. This can include a description of their car, complete or partial license plate information, and a detailed description of the suspect.

Highway Patrol says an alert will not go out unless the suspect poses a threat to the public or other officers.

“We hope we never have to issue a Blue Alert,” said Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “However, if we do, North Carolina has this new quick response system that, with tips from the public, will hopefully result in the assailant’s capture.”

Blue Alerts were started in 2015 after two New York City police detectives were assassinated while sitting in their patrol car. The system has just come to North Carolina and is in 26 other states.

