Year of Free Chick-fil-A Offered For Community Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Chick-fil-A is known for offering the first one hundred customers at any new location free meals for a year, and the new Chick-fil-A coming to Charlotte is no exception, but there's a catch.

Chick-fil-A is opening the doors to a new Charlotte location February 9 at 11530 Waverly Center.

The first 100 adults who walk through the door will get free meals for a year, which the restaurant defines as 52 Chick-fil-A meals which consist of a Chick-fil-A sandwich, a medium waffle potato fries, and medium beverage.

Usually, the franchise encourages people who would like to take advantage of the deal to start lining up ahead of time or overnight. Prior openings have seen an enormous outcome.

But rather than camping overnight for the tasty deal, Chick-fil-A will be taking the first 100 participants on a road trip. The first 100 folks to register at the new Waverly location, starting at 6 to 8:30 a.m. on February 8, will depart mid-morning on chartered buses.

"They will spend approximately six hours engaged in activities of community service at stops along the way," Chick-fil-A communications says. "Upon completion of the road trip, each eligible participant will return to the Waverly restaurant around 3 p.m. where they will be awarded the one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals."

To be selected to volunteer and win a year's worth of free meals, guests must reside in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. You must also be at least 18-years-old to be eligible. For a list of eligible zip codes, click here.

