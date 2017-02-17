New Emails Show McCrory Reviewed Poll Before He Signed HB2

HB2 Changes (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, NC -- Newly released records show former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a state law nullifying anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people after seeing a poll indicating the move would be politically popular.



The Charlotte Observer reports newly released emails show McCrory responded by writing "wow" after his political strategist shared a poll indicating broad opposition to a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance.



That exchange came one day before state lawmakers passed House Bill 2 in a one-day special session last March and McCrory signed it into law hours later.



The law excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from anti-discrimination protections. It also requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings matching the sex on their birth certificates.



The law triggered a backlash from LGBT advocates and businesses who say it's discriminatory.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.