New Funding Opportunity For Non-Profits In High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Community Foundation will award $340,000 in grants to eligible, local public charities, $15,000 more than the previous year.

Grants are awarded to 501(c)3 and IRS recognized public charities for new or existing programs that address community opportunities or needs, especially those which would benefit from modest grants.

Preference is given to projects in education, food security and community cohesion in the High Point area. Last year, 19 organizations received awards from the Foundation.

To apply, visit http://hpcommunityfoundation.org/grant/applications/

Deadline to apply is August 16 at midnight. Grants will be awarded in the fall and presented November 15.

For more information, contact Karol Murks at the High Point Community Foundation at 336-882-3298, or via email at karol@hpcommunityfoundation.org



