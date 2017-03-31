New Greensboro Speakeasy Opening Listening Room

GREENSBORO, NC -- Something new is coming to the growing entertainment scene in downtown Greensboro. The Morehead Foundry opened on Spring Garden Street a few months ago. The space includes several restaurants which share a kitchen space, an event space, and a member's only speakeasy called Hush. Hush is open Tuesday through Saturday, but it's trying something new on Sundays and Mondays! Those night's, it will be a venue for live music called "Listen."





Producer Peg Parham joined Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to talk about the space. Hush is really cute, kind of jazz club style of decorating, small and intimate. A listening room is a small, intimate setting for small concerts. It'll let listeners really hear and absorb the music, and let patrons meet and greet the artist. 'Listen at Hush' is different in that it looks and feels like a club. It has a full bar (wine, beer, liquor) and patrons can order from 2 restaurants and a bakery without leaving their seats.

This weekend, the space will feature a CD release party for American country music artist and actress, Lari White. She first gained national attention in 1988 as a winner on "You Can Be a Star." A recording contract with RCA Records Nashville followed a year later, producing three studio albums, a greatest hits package, and several chart singles, with three of her singles having reached Top Ten: "That's My Baby" and "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)" at No. 10, and "Now I Know" at No. 5. A fourth studio album was released in 1998 on Lyric Street Records, followed by two more releases on White's own label, Skinny White Girl. Overall, White has charted 12 times on the Billboard country music charts. White's music has earned three Grammys in gospel music and a RIAA Gold record.

"Champagne Sunday with Lari White CD Release Party" is Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Hush, 433 Spring Garden Street. Enter through the bakery- The Baker and The Bean. Tickets are $25 plus a processing fee, and may be purchased by clicking here.

