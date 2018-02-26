HAECO (Photo: HAECO)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- HAECO Americas has finished construction on a new hangar at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The new hanger means new jobs for people in the Triad.

The company expects to hire 400 to 500 aircraft technicians to work on repairing and maintaining jets in the $60 million facility.

“We are delighted to bring the new hangar online. This gives us capacity to maintain larger aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and Airbus A-350,” HAECO Americas CEO Richard Kendall, said in a news release. “Our business is rooted in Greensboro beginning more than 25 years ago. This grows our footprint in the Triad as a significant player in the rising aerospace sector here.”

HAECO has already hired an extra 150 employees to work there.

