New Market Elementary School Without Water Due To Frozen Water Tower

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - New Market Elementary School in Randolph County is closed due to a water problem.

School officials say a janitor reported no running water at the school early Monday morning.

When maintenance crews arrived, they learned the water tower adjacent to the school had frozen.

The school relies on the tower for water supply.

"New Market Principal Kim Bowie immediately sent out an emergency phone message to parents to inform them that the school day had been canceled as a result of the water situation, said Tim Moody, Public Information Officer for Randolph County Schools. "Like the other 30 schools in the Randolph County School System dealing with slippery roads and the forecast of inclement weather, New Market Elementary was already operating Monday on both a two-hour delay and a three-hour early dismissal."

School officials say students who had already arrived on campus for the school day were returned safely to their homes or parents.

About 500 students attend New Market Elementary School.

Still no word on when the school will re-open.

