File photo (Photo: NBC)

NORTH CAROLINA-- In the continued fight against opioid abuse, a new law limiting how doctors prescribe painkillers takes effect on January 1 in North Carolina.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevent (STOP) Act – setting new limits on the amount of drugs that doctors can prescribe to a patient on their first visit.

READ | Full Text of HB243

The new regulations come after an epidemic of overdoses across the state.

Starting Monday, doctors can prescribe only five days' worth of opioids for acute pain like the injuries one would sustain in a car crash or an athletic injury.

After the initial prescription, physicians can refill the patient’s dosage if necessary.

Doctors will now be limited to a one-week prescription for opioids for pain following a surgical procedure.

Supporters say the goal of the new law is to lower the opportunity for patients to become addicted to the medications by limiting the number of pills being sent home with people who might not necessarily need them.

Patients with chronic pain including long term injuries or patients in nursing homes will not be impacted by the new regulations.

As part of the STOP Act, doctors also have to report all prescriptions to the state's controlled substance reporting database to track who’s getting the drugs.

New NC Law To Curb Opioid Abuse Takes Effect Jan. 1

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WFMY-TV