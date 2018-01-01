New Year's Day Babies For 2018 From Across the Triad

New Year Baby Silas with parents Michaela and Zack (Photo: Novant Health)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- It's New Year's Day 2018 and that means there are some cute, adorable babies gracing us with their presence.

New Year's Eve for many consisted of partying with friends to ring in the new year, watching it on television or working.

For some women it was labor and delivery time to welcome a new addition to the family. That's the case for some Triad parents.

In Thomasville Michaela Gammons and Zack Taylor welcomed a baby boy Silas. Silas was born at 4:01am Monday at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. Silas weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Cone Health confirms its first baby of the year was born around 1:20am Monday and it's a boy!

In Winston-Salem, baby girl Isabella Reeves was born at 1:36 a.m. at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

