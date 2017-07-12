NewBridge Bank Football, Cheerleading Jamborees Canceled

The NewBridge Bank Football Bank football and cheerleading jamborees that benefited lots of Triad schools each year since 1999 won't be held this year.

Guilford County Schools confirmed the news Wednesday. NewBridge Bank no longer sponsors the jamboree after its parent company merged with First National Bank. The cheerleading jamboree was held at First National Bank Stadium. The football jamboree rotated sites.

Last year, 24 schools from Guilford, Forsyth, Rockingham and Davidson counties participated.

"Athletics is very expensive operation," said Guilford County Schools athletic director Leigh Hibbert. "Certain sports can cost a lot more than others. You lose any bit of income that you've relied upon for years and it's now gone as a source, you have to find a way to replace that."

Hibbert says Guilford Co. athletic officials are trying to organize their own jamboree, but are struggling to secure space.

