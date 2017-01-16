Nina Simone's NC Birthplace For Sale for $95,000

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Nina Simone Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

TRYON, N.C. (AP) — The small wooden cottage that was the birthplace of singer, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone is for sale in Tryon, North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the current owner of the 664-square-foot home has done work to shore up the foundation and restore the interior of the cottage in hopes of it being used as a museum.

RELATED: 5 Things About Nina Simone You Didn't Know

The asking price for the home built in 1930 is $95,000 in cash.





Real estate agent Cindy Viehman of Tryon Foothills Realty says some people have discussed moving the house. But Viehman says the neighborhood is essential to understanding how hard Simone worked to become a history-making, Grammy-winning talent.

Simone was born in 1933 and named Eunice Waymon. She died in 2003 at the age of 70.

PHOTOS: Nina Simone: Americas High Priestess of Soul

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.