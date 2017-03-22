No Charges Against NC Officer After Killing Toddler With Patrol Car

The scene of the incident on Kiwi Lane in Wilmington on Tuesday night (WECT photo) (Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – A Carolina Beach Police officer hit a child with his patrol vehicle on Kiwi Lane in Wilmington on Tuesday night, killing the child.

According to a state trooper at the scene, the 19-month-old child, Lucas Marcinko, was the son of the woman the officer was dating.

The officer, Colby Edens, was on his way to work after having dinner with the child’s mother at the time of the incident. A Highway Patrol officer said Tuesday night that Edens was pulling forward into a cul-de-sac when Marcinko darted out in front of the vehicle.

The trooper said the child was taking the officer’s hat to him when the officer hit him.

Sgt. Harris, the lead investigator with the Highway Patrol said Tuesday night that Officer Edens was understandably upset as well as the dozens of officers who responded to the scene.

“He’s distraught,” Sgt. Harris said. “Everyone who is in law enforcement does it because they have a good heart and when something likes this happens with a child, it just breaks us all down right to our core and its a difficult night for all of us.”

Sgt. Harris said a full investigation would be conducted but that he did not anticipate any charges would be filed against Edens.

The Highway Patrol says Edens was not impaired or engaged with his cell phone at the time of the accident, which happened at 6:49 p.m.

