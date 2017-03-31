No Child Was In Danger; Couple No Longer Suspects: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thursday WFMY News 2 reported an attempted abduction at Northwest Middle School in Winston-Salem.
UPDATE: The Winston-Salem Police Department after futher investigation, the couple does know a child at the school and are close family friends of the child. The couple routinely watch the child on behalf of the family.
However on Thursday, there was initial confusion after the couple requested a child’s name that sounded very similar to another student in the school. They are not on the “Approved List for Student Pickup” for either child and was not authorized to pick up either student from the school. School staff followed protocol and did not release the child.
