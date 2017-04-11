No Final Decision For Ruff Love Rescue

Woman in the audience wearing Ruff Love Rescue shirt.

LEXINGTON, NC- The fate of a Triad animal rescue group is still uncertain.

After listening to hours of discussion, Davidson County commissioners postponed a decision on Ruff Love Rescue.

Sue Rogers started the non-profit in her 5-acre backyard, 18-years ago. An investigation began after a neighbor made an official complaint in 2015. The Davidson County Board of Commissioners determined the rescue is operating as a commercial kennel in a residential area, which is a violation.

This means Rogers would have to shut down. But, Rogers went to the board to request an amendment be added to the zoning ordinance which could allow her to stay.

Commissioners want to compromise and rework the amendment to fit everyone's needs and decided to table the discussion.

For hours, people for and against Ruff Love Rescue in Thomasville pleaded their case.

Neighbors against it said the constant barking and smell could decrease the value of their property. They also said this opens the possibility of similar rescues to set up in other residential neighborhoods.

"I am against this proposal. I applaud her humanitarianism but I just don't want this affecting my well-being,” said one neighbor.

People who support Ruff Love said it provides a much-needed service that helps decrease euthanasia rates in Davidson County. Many in support, who volunteer with the rescue, said Rogers follows the strict standards set by the state.

“She is, I think, deserving of being given a chance to let this very valuable organization continue,” one supporter pleaded.

Commissioners wondered why it took so long for neighbors to complain. Neighbors said they did complain but got the runaround. Many people who support Ruff Love said its standards are high and deserves to stay.

Rogers said she is happy with the progress made tonight. She called it a win. There's is no date yet for when commissioners will take the issue up again.





