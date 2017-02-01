No Peeping! Safety, Security at Rest Stops

Alamance County Rest Area (Photo: WFMY)

A hole in the wall, stall or door. Not something you want to see in a bathroom, especially if it's a public one.

But that's what happened at a rest stop along I-40 in Johnston County. A DOT employee found 6 peepholes in the men's bathroom last week.

Those holes have since been repaired, but it got us thinking. How safe are our rest stops? And what's being done for security?

2 Wants To Know's Erica Stapleton found out it's not just a concern in the Triangle.

"That's where I stop to take a break or use the rest room."

Sharron Foster makes this pit stop often. She's coming from Tennessee and heading through the Triad on the way to see her mother.

"I feel safe enough, I always stop at different rest stops along the way."

But not everyone is at ease. All the comings and goings at rest stops; you never know who or what you might find.

"Unless there are a number of cars, or unless it's up in the day I don't stop at them because I've heard some horror stories," says traveler John Aman.

A supervisor at the Alamance County Rest Area tells 2WTK he has to keep an eye out for drug deals, prostitutes, stealing from the vending machines - any illegal activity.

He says there have been holes drilled in this men's bathroom's before, but they're fixed right away as safety is a top priority.

He adds there are custodians at the Alamance County stop from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and they're constantly checking on the bathrooms.

There are also cameras inside the buildings, plus officers stop there while on patrol.

"If there is police presence, then of course it makes me feel quite safe," Aman shares.

The Alamance County Rest Area was renovated last year, clearing up more open space so that people can be more aware of their surroundings.

"I travel by myself," Foster says. "I don't have any problems."

The supervisor explains they're working on getting cameras on the outside of the building to better monitor parking lots. He says some of the busier rest stops in the state are also staffed 24/7.

(© 2017 WFMY)