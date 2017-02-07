No Real Worries About Mild Winter; Winemakers Worry About Late Frost

RayLen Vineyard in Davie County, N.C.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Winemakers say a mild winter means the growing season could start sooner on vineyards. But the real threat is a frost once the vines begin to bud and bloom.

If you have farm, or vineyard experience, you know there's no such thing as a perfect world.

“In a perfect world you can turn on the water when you want, you can turn on the sunshine when you want, you can turn it off when you want,” joked RayLen Vineyards’ General Manager Steve Shepard.

In this business, he says it’s about rolling with the punches.

“We take what we get and you do your best and create quality products from each particular vintage,” he said.

Ideally, the grapes require a period of dormancy for a number of days. Shepard says around 200 hours at temperatures below freezing is best.

“The soil temperature has a lot to do with when the buds start to break. When it hits 50 degrees, they start thinking,” he said.

One above-average Tuesday won’t ruin the crop this early – or cause the buds to bloom next week – it has to happen over a longer period of time.

Winemakers here are hoping for the best, especially if the season starts early. Again, it’s that late winter – early spring freeze that poses a concern.

“If we get a frost or something, and we could lose a percentage of our crop,” said Shepard, “And the quality [of the grapes] could be influenced by that too.”

Shepard says mid-April is normal time for these buds to start blooming, but it could start as early as March.

