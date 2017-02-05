No Small Dreams For Triad Cheerleader With Dwarfism

Molly Kim is a "flyer" for Ragsdale High School's senior cheerleading squad.

GREENSBORO, NC -- "It's not the size of the dog in the fight. It's the size of the fight in the dog." Mark Twain's famous words are perfectly fitting for a Guilford County teenager with dreams much bigger than her body.

At a Ragsdale High School varsity game, the senior cheerleading captain -- Molly Kim -- stands out. Her voice is the loudest, her flips are the highest and her size is the...irrelevant.

"I'm just living like a regular person, doing everything everyone else is doing," Molly said.

Seventeen-year-old Molly Kim stands at 3'10," much shorter than her parents and siblings.

"Before she was born, she was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, and we were like A-what?" explains Molly's mother, Su Kim.

Achondroplasia is a form of short-limbed dwarfism affecting only 15,000 to 40,000 newborns in the world each year, according to medical experts.

Molly's mother recalls, "After she was born, the doctors told us you need to be really careful because she's going to be pretty fragile. Make sure she doesn't do a lot of sports and things that are rough."

But, it was advice the Kims didn't even had a chance to take. Molly is a typical, yet talented teenager. She cooks, plays the piano and drives her car (with help from specially-adapted gears). And, most passionately, she cheers.

"I love it so much. For a short moment, it takes your mind off everything," Molly smiles.

As a fun-loving and very active child, Molly naturally picked up cheerleading in in middle school. But when she got to high school, she said she was nervous about trying out.

"My friends were like oh, Molly, if you don't do it, we won't do it," she says.

So, Molly did try out and has been a strong fixture on the team ever since. In her senior year, she is now the captain and flyer, setting an example for her team -- on and off the court.

Molly's teammate Kaylin Pittman explains why. "Molly is not quiet. She lights up the room every time we see her. She puts a smile on her face at every practice, and everybody loves her."

Their coach, Wanda Illescas, agrees. "Her (Molly's) leadership is phenomenal, so you can only imagine the spirit feel she brings to our team.

Molly says she can reach for the sky because she has learned to stay grounded.

At the end of the day, it's all about you. It's not about anyone else. It's what you do and how you encourage others and make everyone else happy.

And for Molly, there's no dream too big or challenge too high, because happiness is one size fits all.

