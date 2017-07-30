'No Swimming' Red Flags Out at Nags Head

Red flags up at area beaches (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

NAGS HEAD, N.C.- The red "No Swimming" flags are flying Sunday at Nags Head beach.

The Town of Nags Head's Fire and Rescue Department say due to choppy conditions, large swell, and the high threat of rip currents "No Swimming" flag are out.

A posted red flag means swimming in the Atlantic Ocean is prohibited until dangerous conditions subside and the flags are taken down.

Swimming means any entry into the ocean, whether assisted by a raft, an inflatable device, or anything similar in nature.

If there are any ocean related emergencies call 911.

