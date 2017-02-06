HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Many non-addicts think the "heroin epidemic" doesn't affect them. However, according to police, that's simply not true.

If you're on the road driving and someone gets behind the wheel high, your life is put in danger.

So far this year, there have been eight accidents involving drivers high on heroin in High Point, police say.

One of those drivers hit Delores Baker's car.

"He could've killed me," Baker said.

Police say Taylor James Parker, 20, ran a red light at the intersection in I-74 and Greensboro road. Luckily, Baker was not seriously injured in the crash.

"We have had an increase in the number of accidents caused by someone overdosing," Captain Tim Ellenberger said.

He stresses that addicts need rehabilitation.

"We're good at making arrests. But that's not solving anyone's addiction," Ellenberger explained.

This January, High Point police responded to 40 overdose calls in all. In January 2016, they only responded to three overdose calls, according to the police department;.

Copyright 2017 WFMY