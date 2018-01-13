North Carolina Highway Patrol Starts High School Internship

Highway Patrol car (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is launching this month a 40-hour high school internship program designed to increase positive relationships among youth across the state.



A news release from the patrol says the program is designed to provide students with real-life perspectives on a career in law enforcement while improving the efficiency of the agency.



Participants will perform several non-enforcement related duties while following the same professional standards expected of uniform personnel.



Interns will have four mandatory tasks prior to graduating from the program, including observation of a patrol district office and a tour of a jail. Participants will also do a ride-along with a trooper. On the required tasks are completed, interns will have to write an essay summarizing their experience, after which they will receive a graduation certificate.



Copyright 2017 WFMY