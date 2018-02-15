North Carolina Lawmakers Talk About What Has To Change When It Comes To School Shootings

Triad Lawmakers (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Today, WFMY News 2's called 21 different elected officials to find out what's being done to stop gun violence.

We spent the entire day, trying to get in touch with lawmakers at the State and Local level -- to get answers.

You might have seen tweets from elected officials sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of Florida shooting victims -- but what action will lawmakers take to stop tragedies like that from happening in the future?

"If you're unhappy, and people are, with policy -- you have to change the policy makers. I think Citizens are looking seriously at who represents them, and what they represent," said Democratic U.S. Representative Alma Adams over the phone.

"No one in this world, or in our Country should have an Assault Rifle. Those are military weapons. There is no reason why Joe Blow on the street should have access to an assault rifle," said Democratic N.C. Representative Cecil Brockman.

To be clear, it hasn't been stated whether or not an Assault Rifle was used in the shooting in Florida.

U.S. Representative Alma Adams, and State Representative Cecil Brockman are both Democrats - and both think Guns are the issue.

Brockman says we need better background checks, and doesn't think access to Assault Rifles should ever be on the table.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis sent us this statement.

“There are no words to describe the tragic attack on innocent high school students in Florida. Susan and I are praying for the victims, their families, first responders and the community. Now is the time for Congress to come together and discuss ways we can prevent this from happening again. We must ensure firearms are staying out of the wrong hands, and last year I co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that would enhance compliance and accuracy of the background check system to keep firearms away from criminals.”

U.S. Republican Representative Mark Walker sent us this statement.

“As we continue to learn more about the tragic act of evil that occurred yesterday, my heart breaks for the families of the Parkland community. Every child should feel safe in our schools and in our communities. I am alarmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified last year of the threat this deranged individual posed. I am also troubled that he was involved in a violent group that promotes hatred. Though we cannot legislate against the depravity of man, we must do everything to protect the innocent, while speaking against objectionable ideologies seeking to divide and destroy us from the inside. May God provide comfort to all the hurting families.”

