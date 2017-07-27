North Carolina Ordered to Redraw Legislative Districts Maps, But When?

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A federal court will decide when new state legislative districts in North Carolina must be drawn and whether a special election is necessary.
The U.S. Middle District of North Carolina, in Greensboro, ruled 28 House and Senate districts are 'illegal racial gerrymanders.'
In other words, the map is unconstitutional because it's based on racial bias and legislative districts must be redrawn.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ruling and returned the case to the U.S. District Court to decide the next steps.
On Thursday, a panel of three judges heard arguments from voting rights activists and attorneys for the state and legislature.
