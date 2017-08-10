Triad Megasite Used to Lure Auto Plant to North Carolina

North Carolina Tries To Lure Auto Plant

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The race is on for North Carolina to become the next big hub to make cars.

The Wall Street Journal says North Carolina is among 11 states vying to become the site for a Toyota-Mazda automobile plant looking to operate in the U.S.

"We've been actively pursuing not only Toyota, but other manufactures for years," said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland. "We constantly meet with representatives of all companies and are constantly prospecting and trying to lure them [to the state]."

Secretary Copeland says the Greensboro Randolph Megasite is an ideal location for an auto plant.

It's a 1,500 acre site on the Guilford and Randolph County line.

An auto plant in the Triad could mean more jobs and an economic boost.

"It would mean thousands of direct jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs," said Secretary Copeland. "The money from an automobile manufacture or assembly plant would flow through the economy from suppliers, logistics operators, and different employees. It would be tens of millions of dollars that would flow through the economy to expand the economy."

Secretary Copeland says North Carolina is no stranger to the auto industry.

"We have thousands of people manufacturing trucks every day," said Secretary Copeland. "We have automobile manufacturer Freightliner trucks. Frieghtliner is owned by Daimler, who makes Mercedes. We also manufacture Thomas Built Buses, which is owned by Daimler. We are the third largest Daimler investment in America."

The Greensboro Randolph Megasite could turn into a manufacturing company, but some residents are on the fence about the idea.

"I'm kind of against it," said Diane Stephens who lives near the megasite. "If it would bring jobs to the area that would be great. But, I'm not too sure that's going to happen."

Other folks in the area say they’re not against change, but they are against change in their backyard.

Secretary Copeland couldn't comment on any talks or status about the auto plant, but says several sites across the state are ready if North Carolina is chosen.

