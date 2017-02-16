GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new report outlines nearly 56,000 bridges across the country that are "structurally deficient." Of those bridges, 1,790 are located in North Carolina.

According to the report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, nearly 200 bridges in NC need repairs. This would cost an estimated $36 million.

"Structurally deficient does not mean the bridge is unsafe," NCDOT Division 7 Engineer, Mike Mills, explained. "So the classification can be a little misleading to the general public."

Structurally deficient means key bridge elements are considered to be in "poor" condition.

"But that includes strictly cosmetic repairs," Mills said. "If there's a safety threat we will take action immediately and close the bridge or make those repairs promptly."

The report ranks the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in North Carolina. The first bridge on the list is in Guilford County.

Approximately 125,000 cars drive the I-40 bridge over Buffalo creek daily, according to the report. It was built in 1955.

Mills said the bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2019.

Nearly half of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges are located in the Triad. A large bulk of the bridges are in Forsyth County.

Copyright 2017 WFMY