Over 300 Jobs Lost As North State Aviation Closes

WINSTON-SALEM — North State Aviation in Winston-Salem is closing and more than 300 jobs will be affected, WFMY News 2 learned Thursday.

The company cited declining revenue and difficult business conditions as reasons for the closing. Company CEO Gary Smith made the following statement:

We sincerely regret the need for this action and the impact that it will have on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the airport commission all of which supported us for a number of years.

A release said North State is working with government agencies and other parties to find job opportunities for employees impacted.

Last September, the company named Smith CEO.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

