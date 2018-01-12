Northwest Guilford Teens Okay After Hit-and-Run in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- Three teenage boys are okay after a pickup truck hit their car and left the scene in Oak Ridge Friday night.

Highway Patrol confirmed the hit-and-run happened at NC-68 and Hwy 150 around 7 p.m. Trooper Brandon Jefferson said the three boys were in an Infinity passenger car when they had a green arrow to turn left onto Hwy 150. As they turned, a red Dodge Ram pickup truck reportedly ran a red light, T-boned their car, and took off. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The mother of two of the teens involved in the crash confirmed with WFMY News 2 that her two sons and their friend who was also in the car are students at Northwest Guilford High School.

If you have any information about this accident, call 911 or Highway Patrol.

