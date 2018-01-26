Not Enough Nurses: Triad Schools Need More To Meet Guidelines

A 2017 North Carolina General Assembly study shows that meeting requirements for school nurses statewide could cost the state $79 million every year.

The study breaks down how many nurses districts across the state would need. Right now, districts should have 1 nurse to every 750 students. The study shows many districts fall short of that guideline, including several schools in the Triad. The study also details how many more nurses would be needed to have one nurse in every school.

Breakdown of nurses needed in different school districts. (Photo: WFMY)

