WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Thousands of workers at Novant Health now earn a "living wage."
Novant Health says it is "is implementing a minimum wage based on local costs of living over and above the state-mandated minimum wage."
Novant Health has two different living wages based on the state employees work in. The living wage starts at $11/hour for employees in North Carolina. For workers in northern Virginia, pay starts at $14/hour. Novant Health says this applies to 2,000 workers in NC and 350 workers in VA.
Novant Health says this will help attract and retain highly qualified employees.
