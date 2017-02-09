WFMY
Now You Can Fill Up Your Tank At The Harris Teeter In Burlington

One Stop for Groceries and Gas

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:18 PM. EST February 09, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Get your grocery shop on AND fill up your gas tank now at the Harris Teeter in Burlington. 

The Dixie Village Harris Teeter on S. Church Street in Burlington will officially open its Fuel Center on Friday. 

The Fuel Center will offer customers 3-cents off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card, and even better - the Center will feature a special 20-cent off per gallon discount February 10-12. 

The gas station will be staffed daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Drivers can buy gas by debit/credit cards 24 hours. 

 

 

 

