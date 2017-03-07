Final Look Inside Oak Hollow Mall In High Point

HIGH POINT, NC - A mall owned by High Point University is closing its doors on March 10.





Though the Oak Hollow Mall is closing, the building will be used by the university as a Community Center, or to continue to provide space for nonprofit organizations and events to use.

The 11 stores in the mall were told on January 5 they were closing.

In a statement, High Point University said they were trying to keep the mall open, but after Sears closed their call center in November it was not possible.





