Officer: 'Black Lives Matter' Written On Krispy Kreme Box

SMYRNA, GA -- Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they're investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words "Black Lives Matter" written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.



Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defense tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the agency would release a statement once they've "vetted the issue."

Krispy Kreme said in a statement Thursday that the company has apologized to Smyrna police, and that its employees will undergo training to "reinforce mutual respect" between employees and customers.The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it. It didn't identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.

