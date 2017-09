The Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Asheboro.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened in the 2000 block of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. The victim was taken to Moses Cone hospital and the officer wasn't hurt.

This is a developing story and WFMY News 2 will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WFMY