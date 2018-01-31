Officers Use Pepper Spray to Break Up Cheerleaders Fight At Carver High Game

Pom-poms lay on a basketball court. (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Lance King, Lance King)



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police intervened after a fight between cheerleaders during a high school basketball game.

According to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, five police officers working as security at the Carver High game against Winston-Salem Prep used pepper spray to break up the fight.

At least three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. School officials said two of those were treated for having a reaction to the spray. The fight occurred during a timeout in the game.

School officials should release more details as police continue to investigate.

