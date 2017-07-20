O.J. Simpson Supporters Celebrate Parole Decision

All eyes were on the television as Simpson plead for his freedom to the Nevada Parole Board Thursday afternoon. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Some folks in the Triad are celebrating after O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday.

Simpson’s hearing was all the talk at Dumas and Sons Barber Shop in Greensboro.

“OJ Simpson is the talk of the century right now,” said Jon Belk as he got his hair cut. “For the past 20 years it's been all about O.J.”

The Simpson saga has been an on-going conversation in the barber shop since 1994.

Shop owner Bluford Dumas remembers exactly where he was on the day Simpson led officers on the infamous white Ford Bronco chase.

"I was right here in this same barbershop," said Dumas. "He just kept driving and driving."

Now, 23 years later, Dumas is still in the same shop, still cutting hair, and still watching the same man make national headlines.

All eyes were on the television as Simpson plead for his freedom to the Nevada Parole Board Thursday afternoon.

Simpson has spent the last 9 years in prison after being convicted of robbery and kidnapping in 2008.

"He did his time,” said Dumas. “He's done his time for what he did."

"The man has been a model inmate. Why shouldn't he get parole,” said Belk. “Everybody is judging OJ on the Nicole Simpson murder. They shouldn't be judging him on that. He was found not guilty on that."

When the decision was made to grant parole for Simpson, the barbershop erupted in chanting.

"Free OJ! Free OJ! Free OJ!"

During the parole hearing, Simpson told the board he took an “Alternative to Violence” class that had a huge impact on him.

Dumas says he believes Simpson should speak out about anti-domestic violence once he is out of prison.

Simpson is eligible for release on October 1.



