On MLK Day, Dozens Restore Historic Cemetery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- While many were bundled up inside on this cold January day -- others -- made their way to Winston-Salem to clean up.

"I'm very excited to see our people come out and take enough interest in the cemetery," said James Clyburn, The President of the Friends of Odd Fellows.

50 years after his death, Dr. King is still bringing people together.

"It's a great feeling. It is one of those opportunities that we do together as a unity, as a group. It shows that we work together on many many events, and this is one that we take a lot of pride in," said Dnetta Hawkins, one of the volunteers.

For decades, people didn't even know Odd Fellows cemetery was here.

It was so overrun with vines, and trees -- the only way people could get in was asking a neighbor who lived next door.

James Clyburn says she had the only key -- to unlock the gate.

He says she even charged him 25 dollars to get in this see his parents and grandparents.

After that, he made it his mission to clean up this cemetery.

"No one should be able to go through and be restricted to try and get close to their loved one that they know and they have memories of," said Clyburn.

Lloved ones aren't the only reason to come here, though.

The African-American history of Winston-Salem is buried here.

Tuskegee Airmen, World War One veterans, and others who bring pride to the African-American community all rest here.

"It's a whole lot of history in here. Telling about what our people have done back in the day," said Clyburn.

More than 10-thousand people are buried in Odd Fellows. It's located behind the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds, just off Deacon Blvd.

Honestly, if you didn't know it was there you would drive right by.

