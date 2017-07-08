One Dead After Car Hits Man Walking On I-40

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police said a man died after being hit by a car on I-40 West.

According to police, David Ivone was on the right shoulder of I-40, walked into the right travel lane between Patterson St and W Wendover Ave, and was hit by a Dodge Caravan.

Ivone was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency officials.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.

