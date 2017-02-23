One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Crash In Thomasville, Police

Red and Blue Lightbar of a Police Car (Photo: shiyali)

THOMASVILLE, NC - One man is dead after getting into a crash with a commercial tractor-trailer in Thomasville, according to police.

Police said the accident happened in the area of US 29/70 south at Litwin Drive Thursday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene they saw a Lexus and a commercial tractor-trailer had hit each other.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Steven Cook, 42, has no injuries, but police said the driver of the Lexus, Ryan Lindsay, 33, died on the scene.

Thomasville Police are investigating the crash as more information comes in.

