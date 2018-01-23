WFMY
One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Road, Lands In Ravine: Highway Patrol

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:15 AM. EST January 23, 2018

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC - WFMY News 2 has learned one person died after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 Tuesday morning and the cab fell into a ravine.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on the interstate. As of 10:15, one lane is open on I-85 north. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

The Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer wasn't carrying HAZMAT materials but diesel fuel did leak into the ravine. Crews are still working to clean up the mess.

We'll have more information as this story develops.

